Stolen truck tied to monster truck theft

By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - We told you last week about a monster truck that was stolen out of a storage unit in Buckner, Missouri.

Turns out, this theft is connected to several others!

That monster truck was taken using Rod Phillips truck, which was stolen right at the Royal Meadows Golf Club on April 27th.

“Came out to the parking lot to put my clubs into the truck and it was gone,” says Phillips.

His truck was pulled away with another stolen truck and it was all caught on camera.

“Saw a red dodge which we found out later was stolen from Swope Park. They were rolling out with the red dodge and my truck,” says Phillips.

But the heist didn’t end there.

“They painted my truck white then we see my truck stealing a monster truck from Buckner storage bin.”

KCTV5 recently told you about that stolen monster truck. And now, the dots are connecting through a Facebook page called Stolen KC.

The two victims are coming together to track down the pair of thieves, and they believe they’re getting close.

“We’re hunting them we know who they are and they’re going to jail, we will make sure,” says Phillips.

Kansas City Police and Buckner police both confirm they’re investigating each of these incidents.

