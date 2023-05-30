Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Staying in style for summer at “The K”

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Knock, knock, summer’s here! The warm weather means new fashion styles and trends to keep your eyes on. Jillian talks with the Royals’ Retail Director about some of the looks you can wear to show your Royals pride around town and the next time you’re out at “The K” cheering on the Boys in Blue. Don’t miss Summer Fireworks Night this Friday at Kauffman Stadium and Dollar Dog Night June 13th.  Sponsored by Kansas City Royals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
KCMO Police Investigate a murder.
Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO
KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m on...
KCPD reports multiple homicides and standoff, due to domestic violence, in 1 day
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KCPD search for missing 24-year-old woman
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash has been identified

Latest News

We want to see what exciting things are going on outside your window. Submit your photos to...
Show us what’s outside your window
We want to see what exciting things are going on outside your window. Submit your photos to...
Show us what’s outside your window
Knock, knock, summer’s here! The warm weather means new fashion styles and trends to keep your...
Staying in style for summer at “The K”
There’s a lot at stake when it comes to your retirement which might make you nervous when...
Here’s your blueprint to retirement