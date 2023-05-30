Aging & Style
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital

A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.(Nathan Brennan, KCTV5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have taken a woman into custody following a lengthy standoff Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Chestnut Avenue near Meyer Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. on calls of a stabbing. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man outside who said he was cut with a knife, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman remained locked up inside the home, refusing to come out. Police said after a standoff of more than five hours, she left the residence and was taken into custody.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers stated that investigators would continue to look into the domestic violence assault.

