Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have taken a woman into custody following a lengthy standoff Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Chestnut Avenue near Meyer Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. on calls of a stabbing. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man outside who said he was cut with a knife, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman remained locked up inside the home, refusing to come out. Police said after a standoff of more than five hours, she left the residence and was taken into custody.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers stated that investigators would continue to look into the domestic violence assault.

