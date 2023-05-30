Police standoff: Woman armed in south Kansas City, man stabbed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are working to talk a woman down who stabbed a man inside a residence in the overnight hours Tuesday.

Police were called to Chestnut Avenue near Meyer Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. on calls of a stabbing.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a man outside who said he was cut with a knife, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman remained locked up inside the home, refusing to come out. Police said she was likely still armed, but they would not run into the home.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Police continued to negotiate with the woman for trying to resolve the situation safely.

