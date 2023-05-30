Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri Highway Patrol reports a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to...
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to see an increase in motorcycle crashes.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it’s also when law enforcement starts to see an increase in motorcycle crashes.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has already seen a 30% increase in motorcycle crashes this year compared to last year. As the weather warms up, more motorcycles are hitting the road, and troopers fear they will see even more deaths.

Last year Missouri Highway Patrol reported 28 motorcycle deaths. This year there have already been 36 cyclists killed in a crash. Half of those riders were not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. Troopers are encouraging drivers to stay focused when driving and to share the road with motorcyclists to keep everyone safe.

“Before we pull out of a driveway or across the street, take an extra focused look,” said Sgt. Michael McClure with the Missouri Highway Patrol. “Both sides that are that are adjacent to you and check for motorcycles.”

Troopers are also encouraging motorcyclists to practice safe driving. One of their tips is for cyclists to ride in large groups, making it easier for drivers to see them.

Of the 36 crashes that have happened this year, half of those riders were not wearing a helmet. One of the issues law enforcement is facing is cyclists speeding and riding between lanes.

“So avoid doing that that can create some panic with other drivers that it can they can see you in their side view mirror at a point in time where they panic and may shift over and and and cause you to lose control or actually hit us,” said McClure.

According to the Highway Patrol, in 2021, there were 30 motorcycle fatalities. In 2022, there were 28.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
KCMO Police Investigate a murder.
Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO
KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m on...
KCPD reports multiple homicides and standoff, due to domestic violence, in 1 day
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KCPD search for missing 24-year-old woman
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash has been identified

Latest News

A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
In this week’s Aging & Style, Mandy Gaither tells you about all the common sunscreen mistakes...
Aging & Style: Common summer sunscreen mistakes
Weather Alert Day: With a cold front looming to the northwest, shower, and thunderstorms are...
WEATHER ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
Weather Alert Day: With a cold front looming to the northwest, shower, and thunderstorm activity is
File: fire truck
Fire in Kansas City displaces 3 adults overnight