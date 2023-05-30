Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Military uniform, love letter found on side of rural road in KCK

By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s a mystery that has the makings of a movie...

After almost 70 years of being preserved, a military uniform was found on the side of a rural road in Kansas City, Kansas.

It all started with a phone call from Luann Palmer’s daughter.

“She called me and said, ‘Hey mom, I found this uniform. I’m laying it by Dad’s truck,’” Palmer said.

The uniform she found was in mint condition. How it got to the side of a road and who has preserved it all these years remains a riddle. But, it doesn’t end there.

“It’s got to belong to someone, but the letter is what melts your heart,” Palmer said.

Inside the uniform, tucked near the heart, is a love letter penned to Howard E. Pennington. It was postmarked from France and dated Dec. 2, 1957. At the time, Pennington was 26 years old.

“He died December the 5th and he got the letter December the 2nd,” said Palmer. “He died three days later. We don’t know if he read the letter or if she’s still alive.”

Palmer has been relentlessly trying to track down any remaining family members to give the keepsakes to. The mission is deeply personal to her, as she comes from a lineage of service to our country.

“If that was my dad’s uniform, I would want it,” Palmer said.

So, she’s holding on to hope that she’ll get to make a special delivery.

However, she needs your help finding the recipient! If you know any of Pennington’s family members, you can text Palmer at 913-620-4047.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
KCMO Police Investigate a murder.
Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO
KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m on...
KCPD reports multiple homicides and standoff, due to domestic violence, in 1 day
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KCPD search for missing 24-year-old woman
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash has been identified

Latest News

Last year, police responded to 1,707 calls for service at Hawthorne Place. That includes five...
Independence police search for suspects after 2 teens are shot on Memorial Day
After almost 70 years of being preserved, a military uniform was found on the side of a rural...
Military uniform, love letter found on side of rural road in KCK
Neighbors say bullets flew as kids played nearby at the Hawthorne Place Apartments and...
Independence police search for suspects after 2 teens are shot on Memorial Day
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the...
FORECAST: Showers and storms continue this afternoon, Weather Alert for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday