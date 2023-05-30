Military uniform, love letter found on side of rural road in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s a mystery that has the makings of a movie...

After almost 70 years of being preserved, a military uniform was found on the side of a rural road in Kansas City, Kansas.

It all started with a phone call from Luann Palmer’s daughter.

“She called me and said, ‘Hey mom, I found this uniform. I’m laying it by Dad’s truck,’” Palmer said.

The uniform she found was in mint condition. How it got to the side of a road and who has preserved it all these years remains a riddle. But, it doesn’t end there.

“It’s got to belong to someone, but the letter is what melts your heart,” Palmer said.

Inside the uniform, tucked near the heart, is a love letter penned to Howard E. Pennington. It was postmarked from France and dated Dec. 2, 1957. At the time, Pennington was 26 years old.

“He died December the 5th and he got the letter December the 2nd,” said Palmer. “He died three days later. We don’t know if he read the letter or if she’s still alive.”

Palmer has been relentlessly trying to track down any remaining family members to give the keepsakes to. The mission is deeply personal to her, as she comes from a lineage of service to our country.

“If that was my dad’s uniform, I would want it,” Palmer said.

So, she’s holding on to hope that she’ll get to make a special delivery.

However, she needs your help finding the recipient! If you know any of Pennington’s family members, you can text Palmer at 913-620-4047.

