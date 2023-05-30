Man found dead, person of interest detained on Wabash Street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Monday right at 7:30 p.m. officers were called to a residence at 35th and Wabash on a shooting call.

On arrival, they were directed inside the residence where they located an adult male shooting victim unresponsive.

They called EMS to the scene where the victim was declared dead.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was inside the residence with one or more people when shots were fired during the interaction and the victim was struck.

Officers detained a person of interest at the scene based on preliminary information.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence and looking for witnesses.

Detectives have been in touch with the prosecutor’s office and they will compile the results of their investigation for prosecutors to review for determination of applicable charges.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.