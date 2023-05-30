Aging & Style
Man charged following fatal shooting at apartment complex in KCMO

Mikell R. Grigsby.
Mikell R. Grigsby.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is facing charges following a shooting that happened earlier this month in the parking lot of an apartment complex in KCMO.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old Mikell R. Grigsby has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 8600 block of Drury Ave. after someone called and said there was a disturbance outside with multiple people fighting. The reporting party said there was gunfire and that someone had said, “I’m going to shoot!”

Witnesses confirmed that two females were fighting and that knives were involved. They also said the victim and Grigsby were armed with guns.

Video surveillance showed that, when the victim turned his gun toward one of the females and appeared to lower the gun, Grigsby then fired and hit the victim.

