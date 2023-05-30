Lucas Oil Speedway back in action Saturday with Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper $5 Night at the Races

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 30, 2023) - After the big Show-Me 100 weekend, Lucas Oil Speedway fires back up this Saturday with a bargain for fans as the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series fires back up.

It’s Ozarks Coca Cola-Dr Pepper $5 Night at the Races will special $5 ticket prices for everyone ages six and over. Kids 5-and-under will be admitted free, as always.

“Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper has been a longtime supporter of local racing and we to thank them for their support of $5 Night at the Races. It’s always is a big one for the fans,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be featured with a $750-to-wn, 25-lap main event. Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifeids, Hermitage Lumber Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action.

In the final weekly action before the Midseason Championships on June 10, Bobby Williams of Hermitage holds a 49-point lead in the B-Mod division over JC Nwell of Buffalo, with Dayton Pursley and Brice Gotschall both 51 points behind Williams.

The closest points battle is in the USRA Stock Cars where Rob White of Lebanon leads Mason Beck of Urbana by just two points. Meanwhile, Justin Wells of Aurora is 65 points in front of Bryon Allison in the Late Models, with Fulton’s Ryan Middaugh 58 in front of Robbie Reed in the USRA Modifieds.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5. Hot laps are set for 6:30 with racing at 7:05 p.m.

Admission prices:

General Admission (ages 6 and Up) - $5

Kids (5 and under)- FREE

Pit Pass - $35

Kids’ Pit Tour: The Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour, led by flagman Mike Striegel, is scheduled prior to each weekly dirt-track racing program this season, Striegel will lead the tour on a large golf cart for youngsters ages 5-12 with the youngsters signing up for a drawing each week to be a part of the tour.

Striegel will drive them through the pits and stop and visit with various drivers where the youngsters can see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.

Kids can sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club on the south end of the Midway after gates open at 5 p.m. for a chance to go on the pit tour.

SRX tickets remain on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series. All SRX races will air live on ESPN.

Drivers announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

