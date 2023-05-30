KCPD: Victim shot in 2022 dies of injuries, person of interest identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police say that someone who was shot last year has died due to the injuries he sustained and that a person of interest has been identified.

Over the weekend, the medical examiner’s office notified the KCPD’s Homicide Unit that 45-year-old Tyler E. Brown had died as a result of injuries he sustained during a triple shooting at Peppermill Lounge on Aug. 28, 2022.

Police initially went to the area area of Longview Road and Hickman Mills Drive after receiving a call about a noise disturbance. Officers found that the disturbance was happening at Peppermill Lounge, heard several shots, and saw a large crowd. Officers started making their way toward the gunfire and then saw one person in the street who had been shot. Officers rendered aid and that victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the scene, a second victim was found in a vehicle nearby. That individual was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Finally, a third victim with life-threatening injuries was dropped off at a local hospital following the shooting.

Previous coverage: 2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as police investigate triple shooting in KCMO

On Tuesday, when notifying the media of his death, the police did not specify which victim Brown was.

The KCPD added that a person of interest has been identified in the case and that it will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for “consideration of any applicable charges.”

The police noted that the homicide total for 2022 will be updated, adding Brown’s death to the total, as that is the year in which the shooting took place. That would take the total for 2022 from 169 to 170.

