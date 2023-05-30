Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD reports multiple homicides and standoff in 1 day

KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m on...
KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m on Memorial Day.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

These events happened simultaneously, however KCPD is not clear if they are all related.

KCPD listed the homicides to be in the 3300 block of Colorado and in 3400 block of Wabash.

This comes on the heels of a homicide on Monday, May 29, at 36th and Agnes.

So far this makes 75 homicides for Kansas City, compared to 67 this time last year.

KCPD says that all of these incidents are currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors this weekend. Catholics...
Thousands flock to Gower, Missouri, to see body of dead nun
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash has been identified
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
KCMO Police Investigate a murder.
Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO

Latest News

James suffered a subdural hematoma while making a tackle under the Friday night lights nine...
Former Olathe East football player runs 1.5 miles 9 years after TBI
James suffered a subdural hematoma while making a tackle under the Friday night lights nine...
Former Olathe East football player runs 1.5 miles, 9 years after TBI
That monster truck was taken using Rod Phillips truck, which was stolen rightat the Royal...
Stolen truck tied to monster truck theft
That monster truck was taken using Rod Phillips truck, which was stolen rightat the Royal...
Stolen truck tied to monster truck theft