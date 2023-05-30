KCPD reports multiple homicides and standoff in 1 day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

These events happened simultaneously, however KCPD is not clear if they are all related.

KCPD listed the homicides to be in the 3300 block of Colorado and in 3400 block of Wabash.

This comes on the heels of a homicide on Monday, May 29, at 36th and Agnes.

So far this makes 75 homicides for Kansas City, compared to 67 this time last year.

KCPD says that all of these incidents are currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.