KCPD looking for missing woman last seen Sunday

Latasha Alexander.
Latasha Alexander.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since Sunday, May 28.

According to the police, 32-year-old Latasha Alexander was last seen that day at 7:30 p.m. in the area of 70th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

The authorities think she might have been in a beige SUV.

They don’t know what she was wearing at the time, however.

Alexander is described as being a Black woman who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and who weighs 180 pounds.

The police said she is in “need of medical care” as soon as she is located.

You are asked to call 911 right away if you know where she is at.

