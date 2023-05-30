KCPD has identified 24-year-old man who died after shooting on Colorado Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, May 29, just after 7:10 p.m. KCPD was called to the 3300 block of Colorado on a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Inside the vehicle, they found an a shooting victim who was unresponsive.

Police have identified the victim as James Allen Junior, 24.

Officers called emergency responders to the scene who transported Allen to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are canvassing for witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.

It is still not known if this homicide is related to the other homicides that happened with hours each other on the same day.

KCTV5 will have the latest updates when more information becomes available.

