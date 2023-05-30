Aging & Style
Kansas, Missouri stars set for Women’s College World Series

Local natives set for trip to Oklahoma City on the big stage
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) carries the championship trophy toward the Oklahoma fans as the...
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) carries the championship trophy toward the Oklahoma fans as the team celebrates after defeating Florida State in the final game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage is set for the 2023 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The top eight teams includes a dominant Oklahoma squad looking to repeat within their own state lines. Additionally, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Washington, Alabama, Utah and Stanford are in the hunt.

The bracket is split into two brackets of four in a double elimination tournament, with the winners of each side facing off to crown a champion in a best-of-three series.

The hunt for number one begins out of Oklahoma City on June 1 and will run until June 9 if necessary. With a treat on deck, here are the local natives to watch in the big dance:

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal

Ellee Eck, Andale High School (Andale, Kan.)

Alana Vawter, Staley High School (Kansas City, Mo.)

NiJaree Canady, Topeka High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Bracket No. 2

No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Tatum Clopton, Lawrence Free State High School (Lawrence, Kan.)

No. 7 Washington Huskies

Avery Hobson, Belton High School (Belton, Mo.)

Kinsey Fiedler, Lee’s Summit North High School (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)

Day one of the Women’s College World Series takes place June 1 and will begin at 11 a.m. running through June 9 if needed, all on ESPN or ABC.

