Kansas, Missouri stars set for Women’s College World Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage is set for the 2023 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The top eight teams includes a dominant Oklahoma squad looking to repeat within their own state lines. Additionally, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Washington, Alabama, Utah and Stanford are in the hunt.

The bracket is split into two brackets of four in a double elimination tournament, with the winners of each side facing off to crown a champion in a best-of-three series.

The hunt for number one begins out of Oklahoma City on June 1 and will run until June 9 if necessary. With a treat on deck, here are the local natives to watch in the big dance:

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal

Ellee Eck, Andale High School (Andale, Kan.)

Alana Vawter, Staley High School (Kansas City, Mo.)

NiJaree Canady, Topeka High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Bracket No. 2

No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Tatum Clopton, Lawrence Free State High School (Lawrence, Kan.)

No. 7 Washington Huskies

Avery Hobson, Belton High School (Belton, Mo.)

Kinsey Fiedler, Lee’s Summit North High School (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)

Day one of the Women’s College World Series takes place June 1 and will begin at 11 a.m. running through June 9 if needed, all on ESPN or ABC.

