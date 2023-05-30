K-State baseball’s skip reacts to no tournament bid
Head coach Pete Hughes vocalizes ‘failure’ to the Kansas State program
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On selection Monday for the road to Omaha Kansas State, a bubble team, didn’t hear their name in the field of 64. The team will have to wait another year to get back into the postseason after finding themselves in the First Four Out on ESPN’s selection show.
The Wildcats haven’t seen a regional berth since 2013 and the wait continues for the team that went 64-68 this season.
Out of the Big 12, No. 11 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia all heard their names called, K-State finishing in the regular season above two of those. This season’s heavy emphasis on RPI, a system used to judge teams off their record and strength of schedule, took No. 40 Oklahoma over No. 55 Kansas State on the bubble, despite the Wildcats having a better overall record, conference record, finishing higher in the conference tournament and beating the Sooners 3-0 head-to-head.
Many are expressing frustration surrounding the program, most recently head coach Pete Hughes Tuesday afternoon.
Additionally, senior Cole Johnson took to Twitter along slugger Roberto Pena to express their emotions toward the decisions made by the committee as their seasons came to a close unexpectedly.
Wildcat baseball alumni Will Brennan and pitcher Jordan Wicks, who are with the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs organizations respectively, also took to Twitter.
