Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Former Johnson County day care worker Rachel Wilkes faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office says Wilkes worked at Children’s Lighthouse Daycare Center in Olathe.

Court records show Wilkes previously faced a domestic battery charge in 2007 but completed a diversion program. That meant she had no criminal conviction but likely agreed to counseling or classes.

Children’s Lighthouse confirmed she is the lead teacher from “Room 5,″ which prompted a state investigation. That revealed troubling video of a teacher being rough with the children she was supposed to care for.

A spokesperson for the day care says Wilke passed a background check through the state and provided this statement: “As soon as we were aware of the incident that took place at our Olathe location, we began our own internal investigation and partnered very closely with state licensing, Olathe Police and the Johnson County Prosecutor. Following this, again to ensure the safety of all children, we terminated Rachel and immediately communicated with our families.”

You can read the full statement by clicking here.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has criticized the day care itself for not reporting suspected child abuse.

A KDHE spokesperson says the suspension when into effect May 16, but the license was temporarily reinstated on May 22.

During that period, Children’s Lighthouse Daycare was not considered a licensed childcare facility in Kansas. It’s unclear if that information was communicated to families.

The day care is currently operating and has 15 days to comply with state regulations or the suspension could become permanent.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families tells KCTV5 that, since the license suspension, they no longer use Children’s Lighthouse of Olathe as a DCF provider. DCF providers accept children of families who receive child care assistance benefits.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.