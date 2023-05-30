Former Missouri, Kansas high school stars set for NCAA’s baseball tournament.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This season’s NCAA baseball tournament field of 64 was announced Monday afternoon, including teams that will compete on the road to Omaha.

Regional hosts include a record-setting eight teams out of the Southeastern Conference. The hosts include: including Stanford, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Indiana State, Vanderbilt, Louisiana State, Auburn, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Wake Forest and Virginia as a whole.

Kansas State was seen as a bubble team out of the Big 12, but missed the tournament along with Missouri and Kansas. Despite this, here are many local names coming out of the Kansas City area to keep an eye out for during the postseason:

Baton Rouge, La. regional, Louisiana State host

2. Oregon State University

Victor Quinn, Liberty High School (O’Fallon, Mo.)

3. Sam Houston University

Tyler Davis, Wichita State transfer (Wichita, Kan.)

4. Tulane University

Grant Cleavinger, Lawrence High School (Lawrence, Kan.)

Adam Ebling, Westminster Christian Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)

Charlottesville, V.A. regional, Virginia host

3. University of Oklahoma

Jackson Nicklaus, Blue Valley High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Carson Pierce, Cowley College transfer (Arkansas City, Kan.)

Aaron Weber, Cowley College transfer (Arkansas City, Kan.)

Adam Walker, Dodge City Community College transfer (Dodge City, Kan.)

4. Army West Point

Matthew Ronnebaum, Blue Valley West High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Clemson, S.C. regional, Clemson host

2. University of Tennessee

Maui Ahuna, Kansas transfer (Lawrence, Kan.)

Logan Chambers, Crowder College transfer (Neosho, Mo.)

Seth Halvorsen, Missouri transfer (Columbia, Mo.)

Dylan Dreiling, Hays High School (Hays, Kan.)

3. University of Charlotte

Brandon Stahlman, Saint Francis Bordia Regional High School (Union, Mo.)

4. Lipscomb University

Cam McMillan, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.), Kansas City, Mo. native

Columbia, S.C. regional, South Carolina host

1. University of South Carolina

James Hicks, Crowder College transfer (Neosho, Mo.)

2. Campbell University

Tyler Halstead, Riley County High School (Riley, Kan.), Cowley College transfer (Arkansas City, Kan.)

Conway, S.C. regional, Coastal Carolina host

1. Coastal Carolina

Billy Underwood, St. Louis, Mo. native

Coral Gables, Fla. regional, Miami (Fla.) host

2. University of Texas

DJ Burke, Garden City Community College transfer (Garden City, Kan.)

Fayetteville, A.R. regional, Arkansas host

1. University of Arkansas

Kendall Diggs, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.), Olathe, Kan. native

Reese Robinett, Kennett High School (Kennett, Mo.)

Tavian Josenberger, Park Hill High School, Kansas transfer (Lawrence, Kan.), Kansas City, Mo. native

Ben McLaughlin, Hutchinson Community College transfer (Hutchinson, Kan.)

Brady Slavens, Olathe Northwest High School (Olathe, Kan.), Wichita State (Wichita, Kan.) and Johnson County Community College (Overland Park, Kan.) transfer

Ben Bybee, Blue Valley Southwest High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Cal Kilgore, Blue Valley Southwest High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Cody Adcock, Crowder College transfer (Neosho, Mo.)

2. Texas Christian University

Kurtis Byrne, Christian Brothers College High School (St. Louis, Mo.)

Ryan Vanderhei, Kansas transfer (Lawrence, Kan.)

Gainesville, Fla. regional, Florida host

4. Florida A&M University

Tre Simmons, Olathe West High School (Olathe, Kan.), Kansas City Kansas Community College transfer (Kansas City, Kan.)

Lexington, Ky. regional, Kentucky host

1. University of Kentucky

Zach Hise, Missouri transfer (Columbia, Mo.)

4. Ball State University

Dylan Grego, Staley High School (Kansas City, Mo.)

Nashville, Tenn. regional, Vanderbilt host

3. Xavier

Jack Niedringhaus, Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School (St. Louis, Mo.)

Creighton Hanson, Wichita State transfer (Wichita, Kan.)

4. Eastern Illinois

Jack Potteiger, Rockwood Summit High School (High Ridge, Mo.)

Luke Melton, Lindbergh High School (St. Louis, Mo.)

Brendan Wilson, Fox Senior High School (Arnold, Mo.)

Kolten Poorman, North St. Francois Co High School (Bonne Terre, Mo.), Three Rivers College transfer (Poplar Bluff, Mo.)

Chaney Trout, Neelyville High School (Neelyville, Mo.), Popular Bluff, Mo. native

Logan Eickhoff, North Central Missouri College transfer (Trenton, Mo.)

Stanford, Calif. regional, Stanford host

2. Texas A&M University

Troy Wansing, Staley High School (Kansas City, Mo.)

Stillwater, Okla. regional, Oklahoma State host

1. Oklahoma State University

Cole Cosman, Hutchinson Community College transfer (Hutchinson, Kan.)

Isaac Stebens, Cloud County Community College transfer (Concordia, Kan.)

Colin Brueggemann, Johnson County Community College transfer (Overland Park, Kan.)

2. Dallas Baptist University

George Specht, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School (Shawnee, Kan.), Cowley College transfer (Arkansas City, Kan.)

Braxton Bragg, Liberty High School (Liberty, Mo.), Kansas City, Mo. native

Conner Mackay, DeSoto High School (DeSoto, Kan.), Shawnee, Kan. native

Tom Poole, Cloud County Community College transfer (Concordia, Kan.)

Ian Riley, Cloud County Community College transfer (Concordia, Kan.)

4. Oral Roberts University

Dylan Wipperman, Blue Valley High School (Leawood, Kan.)

Terre Haute, Ind. regional, Indiana State host

1. Indiana State University

Jordan Austin, Blue Springs South High School (Blue Springs, Mo.), Lee’s Summit, Mo. native, Missouri transfer (Columbia, Mo.)

Aaron Moss, Lindbergh High School (St. Louis, Mo.)

Winston-Salem, N.C. regional, Wake Forest host

3. Northeastern University

Luke Beckstein, Kansas State transfer (Manhattan, Kan.)

Regionals take place June 2-5, Super Regionals June 9-11 or June 10-12 with the Men’s College World Series taking place in Omaha from June 16 to June 26.

