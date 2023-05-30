Former Missouri, Kansas high school stars set for NCAA’s baseball tournament.
Following the announcement of the field of 64 Monday, here are names to keep an eye out for on the diamond
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This season’s NCAA baseball tournament field of 64 was announced Monday afternoon, including teams that will compete on the road to Omaha.
Regional hosts include a record-setting eight teams out of the Southeastern Conference. The hosts include: including Stanford, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Indiana State, Vanderbilt, Louisiana State, Auburn, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Wake Forest and Virginia as a whole.
Kansas State was seen as a bubble team out of the Big 12, but missed the tournament along with Missouri and Kansas. Despite this, here are many local names coming out of the Kansas City area to keep an eye out for during the postseason:
Baton Rouge, La. regional, Louisiana State host
2. Oregon State University
Victor Quinn, Liberty High School (O’Fallon, Mo.)
3. Sam Houston University
Tyler Davis, Wichita State transfer (Wichita, Kan.)
4. Tulane University
Grant Cleavinger, Lawrence High School (Lawrence, Kan.)
Adam Ebling, Westminster Christian Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
Charlottesville, V.A. regional, Virginia host
3. University of Oklahoma
Jackson Nicklaus, Blue Valley High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Carson Pierce, Cowley College transfer (Arkansas City, Kan.)
Aaron Weber, Cowley College transfer (Arkansas City, Kan.)
Adam Walker, Dodge City Community College transfer (Dodge City, Kan.)
4. Army West Point
Matthew Ronnebaum, Blue Valley West High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Clemson, S.C. regional, Clemson host
2. University of Tennessee
Maui Ahuna, Kansas transfer (Lawrence, Kan.)
Logan Chambers, Crowder College transfer (Neosho, Mo.)
Seth Halvorsen, Missouri transfer (Columbia, Mo.)
Dylan Dreiling, Hays High School (Hays, Kan.)
3. University of Charlotte
Brandon Stahlman, Saint Francis Bordia Regional High School (Union, Mo.)
4. Lipscomb University
Cam McMillan, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.), Kansas City, Mo. native
Columbia, S.C. regional, South Carolina host
1. University of South Carolina
James Hicks, Crowder College transfer (Neosho, Mo.)
2. Campbell University
Tyler Halstead, Riley County High School (Riley, Kan.), Cowley College transfer (Arkansas City, Kan.)
Conway, S.C. regional, Coastal Carolina host
1. Coastal Carolina
Billy Underwood, St. Louis, Mo. native
Coral Gables, Fla. regional, Miami (Fla.) host
2. University of Texas
DJ Burke, Garden City Community College transfer (Garden City, Kan.)
Fayetteville, A.R. regional, Arkansas host
1. University of Arkansas
Kendall Diggs, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.), Olathe, Kan. native
Reese Robinett, Kennett High School (Kennett, Mo.)
Tavian Josenberger, Park Hill High School, Kansas transfer (Lawrence, Kan.), Kansas City, Mo. native
Ben McLaughlin, Hutchinson Community College transfer (Hutchinson, Kan.)
Brady Slavens, Olathe Northwest High School (Olathe, Kan.), Wichita State (Wichita, Kan.) and Johnson County Community College (Overland Park, Kan.) transfer
Ben Bybee, Blue Valley Southwest High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Cal Kilgore, Blue Valley Southwest High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Cody Adcock, Crowder College transfer (Neosho, Mo.)
2. Texas Christian University
Kurtis Byrne, Christian Brothers College High School (St. Louis, Mo.)
Ryan Vanderhei, Kansas transfer (Lawrence, Kan.)
Gainesville, Fla. regional, Florida host
4. Florida A&M University
Tre Simmons, Olathe West High School (Olathe, Kan.), Kansas City Kansas Community College transfer (Kansas City, Kan.)
Lexington, Ky. regional, Kentucky host
1. University of Kentucky
Zach Hise, Missouri transfer (Columbia, Mo.)
4. Ball State University
Dylan Grego, Staley High School (Kansas City, Mo.)
Nashville, Tenn. regional, Vanderbilt host
3. Xavier
Jack Niedringhaus, Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School (St. Louis, Mo.)
Creighton Hanson, Wichita State transfer (Wichita, Kan.)
4. Eastern Illinois
Jack Potteiger, Rockwood Summit High School (High Ridge, Mo.)
Luke Melton, Lindbergh High School (St. Louis, Mo.)
Brendan Wilson, Fox Senior High School (Arnold, Mo.)
Kolten Poorman, North St. Francois Co High School (Bonne Terre, Mo.), Three Rivers College transfer (Poplar Bluff, Mo.)
Chaney Trout, Neelyville High School (Neelyville, Mo.), Popular Bluff, Mo. native
Logan Eickhoff, North Central Missouri College transfer (Trenton, Mo.)
Stanford, Calif. regional, Stanford host
2. Texas A&M University
Troy Wansing, Staley High School (Kansas City, Mo.)
Stillwater, Okla. regional, Oklahoma State host
1. Oklahoma State University
Cole Cosman, Hutchinson Community College transfer (Hutchinson, Kan.)
Isaac Stebens, Cloud County Community College transfer (Concordia, Kan.)
Colin Brueggemann, Johnson County Community College transfer (Overland Park, Kan.)
2. Dallas Baptist University
George Specht, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School (Shawnee, Kan.), Cowley College transfer (Arkansas City, Kan.)
Braxton Bragg, Liberty High School (Liberty, Mo.), Kansas City, Mo. native
Conner Mackay, DeSoto High School (DeSoto, Kan.), Shawnee, Kan. native
Tom Poole, Cloud County Community College transfer (Concordia, Kan.)
Ian Riley, Cloud County Community College transfer (Concordia, Kan.)
4. Oral Roberts University
Dylan Wipperman, Blue Valley High School (Leawood, Kan.)
Terre Haute, Ind. regional, Indiana State host
1. Indiana State University
Jordan Austin, Blue Springs South High School (Blue Springs, Mo.), Lee’s Summit, Mo. native, Missouri transfer (Columbia, Mo.)
Aaron Moss, Lindbergh High School (St. Louis, Mo.)
Winston-Salem, N.C. regional, Wake Forest host
3. Northeastern University
Luke Beckstein, Kansas State transfer (Manhattan, Kan.)
Regionals take place June 2-5, Super Regionals June 9-11 or June 10-12 with the Men’s College World Series taking place in Omaha from June 16 to June 26.
