FORECAST: Showers and storms continue this afternoon, Weather Alert for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the Missouri and Iowa state line. As we head through sunset storms will wind down with a mild end to Tuesday. Another round of rain and thunderstorms could develop overnight into early Wednesday which could impact the morning drive. Severe weather is not expected, but any thunderstorms that form will produce heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning. Rain will slowly taper off during midday into the afternoon as temperatures return to the 80s. Some spots may not get higher than 82 or 83 degrees depending on how long the rain lingers, while other spots soar into the mid to upper 80s. Active weather continues as we head through the second half of the week with isolated to scattered rain chances through Saturday. By early next week highs will be in the middle 80s but we could see some relief from this heat as a trough digs into the eastern half of the United States. Temperatures are favored to be near or slightly below average by the following weekend.

