FORECAST: Feels a lot like summer with heat and humidity turning up, reaching 80′s into next week

By Warren Sears
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The humidity is back in the atmosphere as our summer feel continues. Expect a warm and muggy evening with a super slim chance for a pop-up shower or storm. That chance completely falls off once the sun sets. Lows overnight dip to the lower 60s. It will feel even more humid out there on Tuesday with mid 80s for highs. With all of the heat and humidity, we will keep a 20-30% chance in the afternoon and early evening for a few more bubble up showers and storms. Most stay dry, but a lucky few could tap into a brief shower or storm. Severe weather is not expected. We are in a rather stagnant pattern, meaning no major changes through most of this week. Many days ahead in the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions. This will fuel a few more random shower and storm chances also into the weekend. Still, expect more miss than hit unfortunately. We could use some more rain. I do not see any major budges in the forecast for now, so get ready for some steamy summer-like days. Summer officially does not start until 6/21.

