Fire in Kansas City displaces 3 adults overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calls to Kansas City fire from a residence on East 75th Terrace came in at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Reported as a two-alarm fire, emergency crews rushed to the scene where they found three adults displaced. The red cross stepped in and is caring for those persons. No injuries were reported.

The fire department spokesperson said two, smaller hand lines were used to distinguish the blaze. The fire was out before 5:00 a.m. and now investigators are on site to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The fire was contained to a single residence.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.