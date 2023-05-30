Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Fire in Kansas City displaces 3 adults overnight

File: fire truck
File: fire truck(WOWT)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calls to Kansas City fire from a residence on East 75th Terrace came in at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Reported as a two-alarm fire, emergency crews rushed to the scene where they found three adults displaced. The red cross stepped in and is caring for those persons. No injuries were reported.

The fire department spokesperson said two, smaller hand lines were used to distinguish the blaze. The fire was out before 5:00 a.m. and now investigators are on site to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The fire was contained to a single residence.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
KCMO Police Investigate a murder.
Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KCPD search for missing 24-year-old woman
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash has been identified
KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m on...
KCPD reports multiple homicides and standoff, due to domestic violence, in 1 day

Latest News

Weather Alert Day: With a cold front looming to the northwest, shower, and thunderstorm activity is
File: Man found dead on Wabash in Kansas City.
Man found dead, person of interest detained on Wabash Street in Kansas City
File: Kansas City Police investigate another death by gunfire.
1 dead at shooting on Colorado Street, KCMO
Police lights generic
2 teens shot after drive-by in Independence, suffering from serious injuries