Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape...
FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old was on the Carnival Magic when he fell from the ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, May 29.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it’s searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

The 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles (east of Jacksonville on Monday, the service said in a statement. Aircraft and ships are being used in the search.

The man’s companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon, the statement said. It said security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m.

Carnival said the Coast Guard released the ship from search efforts and told the captain to head back to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet long.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
KCMO Police Investigate a murder.
Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO
KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m on...
KCPD reports multiple homicides and standoff, due to domestic violence, in 1 day
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KCPD search for missing 24-year-old woman
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash has been identified

Latest News

FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building
One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison
President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Key test ahead on federal debt deal that could prevent a disastrous default