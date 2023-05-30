City of Olathe’s Black Bob Bay opens for Memorial Day after leaks caused delay

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Black Bob Bay is officially open for the 2023 summer swim season after a brief delay.

The opening of Black Bob Bay was delayed due to leaks discovered during routine maintenance.

City of Olathe staff began repair efforts as soon as the leaks were detected.

The repair materials require at least 48 hours to cure and set once all repair work has been completed. After the materials have cured, additional time is needed to ensure water quality is safe for public swimming.

“Our staff, they understand that the residents and visitors are looking forward to this holiday weekend and spending enough to pool,” Strategic Marketing Manager City of Olathe Adrienne Lund said.

When the leaks were detected, everyone mobilized very quickly got a game plan, worked around the clock to get it done.

The City of Olathe opened Frontier Pool , Oregon Trail Pool , and Mill Creek Pool on Saturday, May 27, two days earlier than their original opening dates. The Beach and Aqua Park at Lake Olathe opened as planned on Saturday, May 27.

In Overland Park, Bluejacket Pool remains closed after a leak was also discovered at that pool. The leak caused the pool to lose 3,000-3,500 gallons of water an hour.

Staff are working to repair the leak at Bluejacket Pool and will announce when the pool can reopen once repairs are complete.

Overland Parks’ other pools are open for the summer including Stonegate Pool, 9701 Antioch Rd, Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, 11950 Lowell Ave. and Young’s Pool, 8421 W. 77th St.

