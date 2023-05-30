Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Animal Control asking for info after kitten left at shelter door in sealed box

Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or dump an animal in the City of Raymore.(Raymore Animal Control/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - Animal control officers said someone left a kitten in a sealed box outside a shelter.

The Raymore Animal Control Facebook page stated that animal shelter workers found a box with “Stray Kitten” written on it at their facility on Tuesday.

The box had been taped up, completely sealed.

Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or dump an animal in the City of Raymore.

Anyone with information has been asked to call (816) 892-3053.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
KCMO Police Investigate a murder.
Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO
KCPD reports on multiple homicides in Kansas City and a standoff just before 8:30 p.m on...
KCPD reports multiple homicides and standoff, due to domestic violence, in 1 day
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KCPD search for missing 24-year-old woman
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash has been identified

Latest News

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
Here’s how to celebrate the season finale of ‘Ted Lasso’ KC style
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
In this week’s Aging & Style, Mandy Gaither tells you about all the common sunscreen mistakes...
Aging & Style: Common summer sunscreen mistakes
Weather Alert Day: With a cold front looming to the northwest, shower, and thunderstorms are...
WEATHER ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely