INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - 2 teens shot after drive-by in Independence, suffering from serious injuries

Police says their injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

The gunfire happened in the 600 block of North Dover Drive in the Hawthorne Plaza apartment complex at 8:17 p.m.

The occupants of the vehicle, in the drive-by, attempted to get away, but hit a tree.

The occupants then jumped out of the damaged vehicle, got into another and sped away.

Police the shooters hit one car and one apartment.

Independence says they are unsure if the two teenagers were the intended targets and that one of the teens is not being cooperative.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.