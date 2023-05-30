Aging & Style
1 dead at shooting on Colorado Street, KCMO

File: Kansas City Police investigate another death by gunfire.
File: Kansas City Police investigate another death by gunfire.
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tonight just after 7:10 p.m. officers were called to the 3300 block of Colorado on a shooting call. On arrival, officers were directed to a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Inside the vehicle, they found an adult male shooting victim who was unresponsive.

Officers called EMS to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are canvassing for witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.

