Thousands participate in 36th annual Memorial Day race for brain injury awareness

Thousands get out to support those living with brain injuries in a Memorial Day race.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the 36th consecutive year, people around the Kansas City Metro will come together, going the distance for brain injuries. According to the Brain Injury Association, nearly 21,000 people in the Kansas City region are impacted annually by a brain injury. The effects can last a lifetime, causing symptoms of confusion, blurry vision, dizziness, and headaches. The race incorporates dozens of teams honoring friends and family who have been affected by traumatic injuries. Below are a few names honored during the race. Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old shot twice in the head when ringing the wrong doorbell was represented by Team Yarl. The teen is still on his road to recovery but lives with a brain injury. Tyler Moss: The Kansas City Police officer who was shot in the face in 2020, forcing him to take a medical retirement from police patrol. James McGinnis: The former Olathe East football player experienced a life-changing head injury while making a tackle in 2014. Amy Thompson: The run was initially named after Thompson who was shot in the head while being robbed at 23 years old. She would live with a debilitating brain injury for the rest of her life until passing away in 1989. The race officially kicked off at 8:15 a.m. at Loose Park. You can follow this link to sign up or donate.

