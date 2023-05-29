Aging & Style
Sunflower Summer program gives Kansas families free access to over 100 venues

Sunflower Summer is back - free museums and attractions for school kids.
Sunflower Summer is back - free museums and attractions for school kids.(fair use)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Kansas families looking to keep their kids entertained, explore the state or wanting some family time during summer break may have a cheap solution through the Sunflower Summer program.

The program provides Kansas students from preschool to 12th grade free access to more than 100 venues across the state including zoos, libraries, museums, state parks, nature centers and historic landmarks. Two additional, free ticket vouchers are provided for two of the students’ parents or legal guardians.

Families can also use the app to attend summer camps, “mini camp nights” in state parks, minor league baseball games and “story adventures,” where children trek along short trails adorned with large-scale, page-by-page displays of children’s books related to nature and the outdoors.

Each student and their two guardians will receive one free visit to each attraction. Ticket vouchers can be accessed on the Sunflower Summer app, which is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

The program, which will run until Aug. 13, was developed by the Kansas State Department of Education in 2021 to “supply directed learning that engages both children and adults” and funded by a U.S. Department of Education grant. Since its inception, over 150,000 students and over 110,000 adults have taken advantage of the free visits to locations across the state.

