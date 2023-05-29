Reigning “Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S.” champion Albilene, Kansas, reclaims title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Albilene, a town in central Kansas famous for its historic role as former President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s hometown, earned the title of “Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S.” by TravelAwaits for the third year in a row.

The back-to-back-to-back champion has received other national travel awards including the runner-up for the Best Historic Town by USA Today and the 2022 Destination of the Year from the Midwest Travel Network.

The town is famous for tourist attractions such as the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood home; the Seelye Mansion, which was named as one of the Eight Wonders of Kansas for Architecture; a century-old railroad and a historic downtown area.

“Abilene is historically known as a tourist destination, and our partners are continuing to add and enhance tourist attractions to keep people coming back,” Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitor Bureau director said in a press release. “Abilene was a tourist destination in 1953, and it still is today in 2023.”

