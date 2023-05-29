Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Reigning “Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S.” champion Albilene, Kansas, reclaims title

Abilene, Kansas, was voted the "Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S." for the third year in a...
Abilene, Kansas, was voted the "Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S." for the third year in a row.(Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Albilene, a town in central Kansas famous for its historic role as former President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s hometown, earned the title of “Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S.” by TravelAwaits for the third year in a row.

The back-to-back-to-back champion has received other national travel awards including the runner-up for the Best Historic Town by USA Today and the 2022 Destination of the Year from the Midwest Travel Network.

The town is famous for tourist attractions such as the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood home; the Seelye Mansion, which was named as one of the Eight Wonders of Kansas for Architecture; a century-old railroad and a historic downtown area.

“Abilene is historically known as a tourist destination, and our partners are continuing to add and enhance tourist attractions to keep people coming back,” Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitor Bureau director said in a press release. “Abilene was a tourist destination in 1953, and it still is today in 2023.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors this weekend. Catholics...
Thousands flock to Gower, Missouri, to see body of dead nun
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash
KCPD is searching for Aubrey Ellifrits, 24, last seen Sunday evening, around 6:15 p.m.
KCPD search for missing 24-year-old woman

Latest News

Dorchester County Council will unveil its Veterans Monument at a ceremony Monday morning at 10...
Memorial Day offers for active military and veterans in 2023
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
More organizations call on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Michael Tisius
Grilling Forecast Memorial Day
FORECAST: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures rising.