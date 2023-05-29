Police: 1 man found dead at 56th and Park Street Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to 51st and Park Street on a reported sound of gunshots, but while en route the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Police began life-saving measures until EMS arrived and declared the victim deceased.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The circumstances surrounding the homicide are still being investigated.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel will be processing the scene to recover any evidence and speak to any potential witnesses.

Police are working with Partners for Peace in all homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

