A pedestrian struck and killed in KCK Sunday

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed generic(Pixabay)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Traffic Division is currently investigating an accident that took the life of a pedestrian Sunday night in the 7000 block of Kansas Avenue.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on Kansas Avenue struck an adult man walking westbound in the eastbound lane. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and a witness remained on site and cooperated with authorities.

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Traffic Division.

