Miniature horse survives brutal dog attack, inspiring responsible pet ownership

WARNING: Some of these details and photos are graphic
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -Whiskey the miniature horse endured an attack by a group of dogs, leaving him severely injured.

Known for his charming personality and role as a local unicorn for photographers and children’s meet-and-greets, he has captured the hearts of many in the community.

“He’s perfect. He loves people,” Whiskey’s owner Cristi Stockwell says, highlighting the affectionate nature that has endeared him to all who encounter him.

However, Whiskey’s career took a turn a few weeks ago when he was attacked by a pack of dogs. The dogs breached the fence surrounding Whiskey’s enclosure.

Stockwell immediately sprang into action.

“I saw all three of the dogs in Whiskey’s pen,” she says. “So I immediately ran out the door and started screaming.”

“Whenever I got to Whiskey, he was just covered in blood, and it looked like a massacre,” Stockwell adds.

Whiskey’s injuries were severe, with blood emanating from his nose and mouth. His tail was barely attached. His eyelid had been torn off, and his eye dangled from its socket. Bite marks were all over his body.

While Whiskey’s survival thus far is a source of relief for his owners, they hope his story resonates with others, emphasizing the importance of responsible pet ownership.

“You have to be responsible pet owners,” Stockwell says. “You have to have adequate fencing for your animals or have them on a leash if you don’t.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

