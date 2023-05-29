Memorial Day offers for active military and veterans in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who have died while serving the United States, some places are showing their support by offering deals and discounts for veterans and active military.

From retail to restaurants and more, many will be bringing the deals as a gift of gratitude to current and former service members, along with families in some cases.

Here are offers that will be available for Memorial Day 2023:

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Through July 4 is offering a 10% discount online and in stores for military members and first responders.

Adidas: Military personnel, veterans, first responders teachers, medical professionals, and nurses can get 30% off at Adidas online or in-store as well as 20% off at Adidas factory outlet stores after verifying their status.

Alpha Industries: Offering 30% off for all military personnel with some exclusions applying.

Asics: Offering 40% off full-price purchases online for military personnel, medical professionals, students, first responders, and teachers.

Bob Evans: Offers a 10% discount for active, veterans, and retied military every day.

Carhartt: 25% military discount on apparel and accessories for verified military and first responders.

Champs Sports: 15% discount on most in-store and online purchases.

Cole Hann: 20% off for veterans and active duty members.

Cici’s Pizza: Offers military and veterans’ discounts at participating locations.

Clarks: Troop discount for active duty, retired and veteran military personnel along with spouses, teachers, and first responders.

Columbia Sportswear: 10% discount for military members that get verified online.

Converse: All military personnel and their families can get a 10% discount.

Dairy Queen: Some locations offer military and veteran discounts, including some up to 50% off orders. These vary by store.

Dell: Military personnel can receive 10% off select items and 15% off during Military Appreciation Week.

DiscountGlasses.com: After the status is verified, 30% off of your purchase can be applied.

Fogo de Chao: On Memorial Day 2023, they are offering 50% off a meal for active and veteran military and 10% off up to three guest meals.

Foot Locker: 15% off most purchases to all active and former military, veterans and families.

Golden Corral: Active duty, veteran, and retired military can receive up to 10 to 20% off at select locations with a valid military ID.

Home Chef: Military and veteran personnel can get 50% off their first purchase and 10% off additional boxes.

Home Depot: After applying online, active military and veterans can receive a daily 10% discount in stores and online. The discount also applies to current spouses of those enrolled in the program.

Hooters: After showing a valid ID, 10% can be taken off your bill and 20 % on Tuesdays for food only.

Hulu: When signing up for Hulu through here, you can receive 25% a month off of the streaming service if you sign up for a monthly subscription through MyExchange. This only applies to Hulu with ads.

Jiffy Lube: Active duty, retired, and veteran military personnel can receive 15% off year-round at select locations.

Kolache Factory: The restaurant offers a year-round 10% discount for veterans and active military members with a present and current ID at the register.

Long John Silver: Offers a 10% military discount all year at select locations with a valid military ID. The discount increases to 20% on Military Mondays.

Lowe’s: All military and their spouses can receive a 10% discount on eligible items all year online and in stores.

Lululemon: Verified military and first responders can receive 15% off

Mattress Firm: After verifying status, the military will be emailed a coupon code for an extra 10 to 20% off.

Melting Pot: Select locations offer a military appreciation discount throughout the year.

Nike: 10% discount for all military.

Omaha Steaks: Offers a $10 military discount online for military and families after online verification.

O’Reilly Auto Parts: 10% off retail price in-store items with some exceptions for military and families.

Outback Steakhouse: With the Outback’s Heroes Discount, the military can receive 10% off an entire check with a valid ID.

Ray-Ban: 15% off by clicking the “Military” dropdown in the shopping cart to verify discount.

Reebok: Military, government employees, teachers, and medical workers can receive 50% off through the Heroes Discount.

Rosetta Stone: Offers a 10% discount to the military with a verified military ID.

Sherwin-Williams: Offers a 15% military discount to all personnel and spouses all year.

Sleep Number: Through June 5, military and veterans can apply for a Sleep Number Hero Discount and receive 20% off.

T-Mobile: Active-duty military, veterans, and their families can take 40% off family lines with the Go5G Military unlimited plan.

Under Armour: Offers a 20% discount for active and retired military and their families which is occasionally moved to 40%.

Walgreens: Military, veterans, and their families with myWalgreens can qualify got a 20% discount with proof of service from May 26 to May 29.

Yeti: Special pricing for military members, veterans and first responders on select items.

