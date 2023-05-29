Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - About a mile northeast of an apparent murder on 56th and Park Street, Kansas City Police found a second homicide in a matter of hours at East 52nd Street and Walrond Avenue.

It happened in the early morning hours of Memorial Day.

Police are investigating and we will update this story as soon as they update us.

