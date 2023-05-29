Local police officers attend 5-year-old’s birthday party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -5-year-old Waylon had some special guests at his fifth birthday party on Satuday.

Officers from the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Liberty Police Department attended Waylon’s birthday for the second year in a row, showing off their squad cars and handing out stickers to the partygoers.

Captain Nathan Mulch, an officer at the Liberty Police Department, said officers regularly stop by children’s birthday parties and try to make an effort to stop at local lemonade stands to visit with local children.

“Interacting with young children in a positive light will hopefully make a lifelong impact on them, so they know they can always go to a police officer if they need help,” Mulch said.

Today, our friends at @SheriffClayCo and us were invited to Waylon’s 5th birthday party. We don’t know who had more fun, the kids or us!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WQ4hF8HAxN — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) May 27, 2023

