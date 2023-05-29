Aging & Style
Local police officers attend 5-year-old’s birthday party

Officers from Clay County and Liberty attended 5-year-old Waylon's birthday party last weekend.
Officers from Clay County and Liberty attended 5-year-old Waylon's birthday party last weekend.(Courtesy of Liberty Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -5-year-old Waylon had some special guests at his fifth birthday party on Satuday.

Officers from the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Liberty Police Department attended Waylon’s birthday for the second year in a row, showing off their squad cars and handing out stickers to the partygoers.

Captain Nathan Mulch, an officer at the Liberty Police Department, said officers regularly stop by children’s birthday parties and try to make an effort to stop at local lemonade stands to visit with local children.

“Interacting with young children in a positive light will hopefully make a lifelong impact on them, so they know they can always go to a police officer if they need help,” Mulch said.

