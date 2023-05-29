Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD search for missing 24-year-old woman

KCPD is searching for Aubrey Ellifrits, 24, last seen Sunday evening, around 6:15 p.m.
KCPD is searching for Aubrey Ellifrits, 24, last seen Sunday evening, around 6:15 p.m.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is searching for Aubrey Ellifrits, 24, last seen Sunday evening, around 6:15 p.m.

Police say Ellifrits left the area of Spruce Avenue and St. John Avenue occupying a gold Chrysler 200 with an unknown Kansas temporary tag.

Ellifrits is about five foot and two inches tall and 120 lbs. Ellifrits has tattoos on her right arm and left bicep, and was last seen wearing a blue sports bra, white jean shorts with a jacket tied around her waist.

KCPD says that Ellifrits is in need of medical care.

If you have any information, please contact 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
Man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
Rollover crash on Highway 7 seriously injures man
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors this weekend. Catholics...
Thousands flock to Gower, Missouri, to see body of dead nun

Latest News

Warm, but not overly hot for most of our holiday weekend. This trend carries into Memorial Day...
FORECAST: Warm stretch in the lower to mid 80s for the foreseeable future, no severe weather expected as of now
Sunday, May 28, is National Hamburger Day and here at KCTV5, we have our own debate on which...
KCTV5 talks burgers on National Hamburger Day
California man dies in Wyandotte County motorcycle crash
A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s