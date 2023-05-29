KCPD search for missing 24-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is searching for Aubrey Ellifrits, 24, last seen Sunday evening, around 6:15 p.m.

Police say Ellifrits left the area of Spruce Avenue and St. John Avenue occupying a gold Chrysler 200 with an unknown Kansas temporary tag.

Ellifrits is about five foot and two inches tall and 120 lbs. Ellifrits has tattoos on her right arm and left bicep, and was last seen wearing a blue sports bra, white jean shorts with a jacket tied around her waist.

KCPD says that Ellifrits is in need of medical care.

If you have any information, please contact 911 immediately.

