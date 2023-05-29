FORECAST: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A stationary front has developed near Wichita this morning and will remain in place throughout the day. To the east within the Tennessee River Valley, an area of high pressure settles in allowing for southerly flow to develop throughout our area. At the same time, upper level, low pressure is developing to our west within New Mexico, and Colorado this too will provide a southerly component with the wind, pushing warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and the south-central plains into the Missouri River Valley. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures rising into the lower and middle 80s. Our southerly flow will remain mild between 5 mph and 15 mph throughout the day. With a stationary front in close proximity to the viewing area, we do anticipate mixing to occur, which will provide a small threat for isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly beginning by mid to late this afternoon and will continue into the middle evening. A severe thunderstorm threat is not likely, but be aware of storm cells that may produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. We are expected to remain under this pattern moving throughout much of the work week.

Afternoon temperatures slowly increase to the middle and upper 80s by the beginning of the weekend as we start to dry out the forecast during this time. Afternoon temperatures ranging between 86° and 89° starting Friday through Sunday are expected with a slightly cooler pattern taking over the following work week.

