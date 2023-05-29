Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures rising into the lower and middle 80s.
By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A stationary front has developed near Wichita this morning and will remain in place throughout the day. To the east within the Tennessee River Valley, an area of high pressure settles in allowing for southerly flow to develop throughout our area. At the same time, upper level, low pressure is developing to our west within New Mexico, and Colorado this too will provide a southerly component with the wind, pushing warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and the south-central plains into the Missouri River Valley. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures rising into the lower and middle 80s. Our southerly flow will remain mild between 5 mph and 15 mph throughout the day. With a stationary front in close proximity to the viewing area, we do anticipate mixing to occur, which will provide a small threat for isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly beginning by mid to late this afternoon and will continue into the middle evening. A severe thunderstorm threat is not likely, but be aware of storm cells that may produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. We are expected to remain under this pattern moving throughout much of the work week.

Afternoon temperatures slowly increase to the middle and upper 80s by the beginning of the weekend as we start to dry out the forecast during this time. Afternoon temperatures ranging between 86° and 89° starting Friday through Sunday are expected with a slightly cooler pattern taking over the following work week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors this weekend. Catholics...
Thousands flock to Gower, Missouri, to see body of dead nun
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals lefty provides update following injury

Latest News

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures rising.
Warm, but not overly hot for most of our holiday weekend. This trend carries into Memorial Day...
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 5/28
Warm, but not overly hot for most of our holiday weekend. This trend carries into Memorial Day...
FORECAST: Warm stretch in the lower to mid 80s for the foreseeable future, no severe weather expected as of now
Rain chances in Kansas City for the next five days.
FORECAST: Warmer Sunday comes with air quality alert until late evening