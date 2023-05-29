Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash

Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter continues to recover in the hospital.(KWCH)
By Branden Stitt
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter continues to recover in the hospital.

Rielynn was injured Friday night after two boats collided at Winfield Lake.

“We went out to the lake for Memorial (Day) Weekend [and] we go to the lake a lot. My kids love outdoors,” said Martin.

Martin said the crash happened with friends and family on the boat.

When two boats collided, Martin said Rieylnn “flew off the boat,” hitting the propeller of the other boat.

Martin said Rielynn was rushed to the hospital where she’s now recovering from devastating injuries.

“It crushed her skull, it is embedded in her brain. So, she had actual damaged pieces in her brain. They got that situated and put a plate in there, bolted it [and] fixed the bad part of the skull,” said Martin.

For now, Martin said all he can do is ask for prayers as he waits by his daughter’s side.

“I want prayers, prayers are everything. Prayer is what got my daughter to where she’s at now. Medical bills are gonna be tough, I think out the roof. I got another daughter to support, it’s gonna be tough,” said Martin.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family with expenses in Rielynn’s recovery. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors this weekend. Catholics...
Thousands flock to Gower, Missouri, to see body of dead nun
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash
KCMO Police Investigate a murder.
Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO

Latest News

A man was shot by a citizen while on I-70 in Grain Valley, Mo, after standing on the highway...
1 man shot after waving weapon around while on I-70 in Grain Valley
Officers from Clay County and Liberty attended 5-year-old Waylon's birthday party last weekend.
Local police officers attend 5-year-old’s birthday party
Abilene, Kansas, was voted the "Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S." for the third year in a...
Reigning “Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S.” champion Abilene, Kansas, reclaims title
Dorchester County Council will unveil its Veterans Monument at a ceremony Monday morning at 10...
Memorial Day offers for active military and veterans in 2023
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
More organizations call on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Michael Tisius