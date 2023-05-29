1 man shot after waving weapon around while on I-70 in Grain Valley

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grain Valley Police Department responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. about a man waving a gun around while standing on Interstate 70, near the 24 mile marker.

The man was standing on the shoulder of the highway next to his car. Police received many phone calls about this incident while passing by.

While Grain Valley PD was on the way to the highway, it was then reported that shots were fired. The Missouri Highway Patrol also responded to the shooting.

Police and MSHP determined that a citizen fired his gun and the guy who was originally waving his weapon around was then struck by gunfire. He was transported to an area hospital.

MSHP says that the man who shot his weapon, stayed at the scene to answer questions.

MSHP believes the the guy who was struck might have had a flat tire which caused him to pull over. They are still investigating as to what led to him waving his weapon in the air.

KCTV5 will have the latest updates when more information becomes available.

