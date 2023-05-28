KCTV5 talks burgers on National Hamburger Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s no secret that Kansas City does Bar-b-que and that we do it well but a good, juicy, smoky burger can also be found in the metro area as well.

A recent study showed that Kansas favors a late night, flame-grilled Whopper after proving to have ordered the most Whopper sandwiches after 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, is National Hamburger Day and here at KCTV5, we have our own debate on which place, locally, serves up a good burger, what is the best topping, and which national chain is better than all the rest.

Sports Anchor, Jared Koller, and Multi-Media Journalist, Greg Payne, both agree that Five Guys stands above the rest as far as national chain restaurants go.

Photographer, Andrew Tran, has a difference of opinion, stating that it’s Culver’s “all the way”.

Watch out fellas, our producer, D’Hannah Morrison says there’s somewhere else that tops them all.

“I will forever be a Shake Shack truther. Best hands down,” Morrison said.

Koller and Morrison both agree that cheese is the number one, hands down, best topping for a burger.

However, Morrison did an honorable mention of bacon. Payne takes a different approach, siding with a fried egg.

Tran goes with a common veggie favorite, grilled onions.

But our editor, Katelynn Young, swears by a topping we did not see coming and another, for those wanting to elevate their burger experience.

“My burger has to have mushrooms on it, and if I’m feeling extra fancy, bleu cheese,” Young said.

What the staff can agree on is that Kansas City has some hidden gems when it comes to grabbing a good burger.

Payne suggests the Westport Flea Market, while Morrison, still new to the KC metro area, says the best she’s had so far is LC’s Burgers.

Young stands by Snack Shack in Mission, Kansas and if you head up to the northland, Koller suggests Tay’s Burger Shack.

Whatever you prefer, whether it’s a vegan patty with avocado slices, tomatoes and a spring mix, or a grilled burger with the works on it, enjoy your favorite burger during the holiday weekend.

