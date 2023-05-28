Aging & Style
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Update: KCPD has identified the body of the man found in the old Applebee’s parking lot. 51-year-old Eric Preston. This is still an active investigation.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside a permanently closed Applebee’s restaurant.

Police said it happened at 4181 Sterling Avenue just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were dispatched on a party down call. When they arrived in the back parking lot of the Applebee’s, they found a man unresponsive suffering from unknown bodily trauma. EMS arrived on scene and declared the man dead.

KCPD said there is currently no suspect information and the circumstances surrounding the homicide are still being investigated.

If anyone has tips that could lead to an arrest or saw anything in the area, police ask that they call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that results in an arrest.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

