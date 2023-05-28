FORECAST: Warmer Sunday comes with air quality alert until late evening

Aging & Style
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
An air quality alert is in effect for the metro until 9 p.m. tonight. Winds will be very calm throughout today allowing the air pollutants to stagnate over the city. Make sure to limit your time outdoors especially if you have respiratory disease and asthma. Temperatures are starting off very mild this morning with most everyone in the mid-50s. Temperatures will increase slightly to the low to mid-80s with a few more clouds overhead.

Unlike yesterday a little more moisture will be in the atmosphere so you may feel sticky when stepping outdoors. If you are heading to the pool or the lakes make sure to have sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat as the sun will be powerful. Monday, temperatures will increase again in the middle 80s with a chance for a few isolated showers in eastern Kansas. The chances for showers don’t stop there, on Tuesday a better chance for showers is in the pictures along and south of I70. Shower and storms chances stay in the picture through next week, and temperatures will be steadily increasing into the mid to upper 80s.

