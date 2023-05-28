FORECAST: Warm stretch in the lower to mid 80s for the foreseeable future, no severe weather expected as of now

Warm, but not overly hot for most of our holiday weekend. This trend carries into Memorial Day as well. After a Monday morning low near 60 degrees, we are heading back into the lower 80s by the afternoon. It will only be moderately humid on Monday with a light breeze, but enough moisture is present to help spark a random shower or storm during the day. On the slim chance a shower/storm passes through your area, activity would be brief. We are also not expecting any severe weather, just an isolated generic thunderstorm. No need to cancel any outdoor plans, but if you are heading to the pool or lake, just keep an eye to the sky. We keep a warm and rather humid pattern here through the upcoming week. Our rain chances remain super slim, with some even missing out on any sort of moisture completely, but another random shower or storm will be possible each day into the next weekend. Coverage will continue to be more miss than hit, so I would not expect much water in your yard. Sprinklers will be needed! Temperatures jump into the mid 80s for the near future, which is above where we should be to end May and begin June.

