FORECAST: Air Quality Alert Sunday (orange alert) meaning an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected

Clear and comfortable for the rest of this Saturday evening as east to southeast winds stay light through the overnight hours. Temperatures by daybreak on Sunday will bottom out near 55 degrees in Kansas City. By the afternoon we’ll see temperatures soar into the low to mid 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. With conditions expected to be very warm and dry the Mid-America Regional Council has issued an orange ozone alert for the Kansas City area. This means an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected. Unfortunately, it looks like we continue to get stuck in this stagnant weather pattern keeping us under similar conditions day after day.

