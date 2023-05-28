Collision on Blue Ridge Boulevard seriously injures motorcyclist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night in a collision on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a man riding a red and black Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Blue Ridge Boulevard when he failed to stop for the red traffic light. That’s when the man struck the left front side of a white Dodge Dart, which had just exited Interstate 470 and stopped at the light.

The driver of the Dart started to make a left turn to head north on Blue Ridge Boulevard when the motorcyclist struck the car and was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital following the crash, which police said took place Saturday at 9:44 p.m.

