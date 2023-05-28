Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

California man dies in Wyandotte County motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old man from San Diego died Saturday following a motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Keith Payne was driving a 2023 Harley Davidson westbound on I-70 when he struck the right barrier wall and was ejected. Payne landed on Minnesota Avenue, according to the crash report.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

KHP’s crash report did not say whether the man was wearing a helmet or not at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
Rollover crash on Highway 7 seriously injures man
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
Man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
Man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
Collision on Blue Ridge Boulevard seriously injures motorcyclist
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors this weekend. Catholics...
Thousands Flock to Gower, Missouri, To See Body of Dead Nun
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors this weekend. Catholics...
Thousands flock to Gower, Missouri, to see body of dead nun