California man dies in Wyandotte County motorcycle crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old man from San Diego died Saturday following a motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Keith Payne was driving a 2023 Harley Davidson westbound on I-70 when he struck the right barrier wall and was ejected. Payne landed on Minnesota Avenue, according to the crash report.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

KHP’s crash report did not say whether the man was wearing a helmet or not at the time of the crash.

