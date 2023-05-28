18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash has been identified

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Olathe Police Department has released the identity of the motorcyclist that died early Saturday evening. 18-year-old Quentin Blumer of Olathe, Kansas was pronounced deceased at the scene.

151st Street in Olathe, Kansas, was closed Saturday evening due to a fatal vehicle-motorcycle crash.

Greenwood Road and Pflumm were closed in both directions for multiple hours Saturday night. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m.

Police said the crash occurred between a motorcycle and a van. When officers arrived, the 18-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was unresponsive.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Both the driver and passenger of the van were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

