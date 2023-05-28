Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Olathe crash has been identified

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Olathe Police Department has released the identity of the motorcyclist that died early Saturday evening. 18-year-old Quentin Blumer of Olathe, Kansas was pronounced deceased at the scene.

151st Street in Olathe, Kansas, was closed Saturday evening due to a fatal vehicle-motorcycle crash.

Greenwood Road and Pflumm were closed in both directions for multiple hours Saturday night. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m.

Police said the crash occurred between a motorcycle and a van. When officers arrived, the 18-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was unresponsive.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Both the driver and passenger of the van were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after a death outside a closed Applebee's in Kansas City,...
KCPD identified man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors this weekend. Catholics...
Thousands flock to Gower, Missouri, to see body of dead nun
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
KCMO Police Investigate a murder.
Man found dead Memorial Day near previous homicide - both in KCMO

Latest News

17-year-old Staley High School Student Ralph Yarl was up and walking early this morning,...
Ralph Yarl makes first public appearance at Memorial Day Run
17-year-old Staley High School Student Ralph Yarl was up and walking early this morning,...
Ralph Yarl makes first public appearance at Memorial Day Run
A man was shot by a citizen while on I-70 in Grain Valley, Mo, after standing on the highway...
1 man shot after waving weapon around while on I-70 in Grain Valley
Officers from Clay County and Liberty attended 5-year-old Waylon's birthday party last weekend.
Local police officers attend 5-year-old’s birthday party
Abilene, Kansas, was voted the "Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S." for the third year in a...
Reigning “Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S.” champion Abilene, Kansas, reclaims title