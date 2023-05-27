Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Royals lefty provides update following injury

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff and Royals manager Matt Quatraro, top, after being hit by a ball off the bat of the Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough took to Instagram Saturday to provide an update and thank fans following a recent injury.

Yarbrough left a game on May 7 after being struck in the head by a 106.2 mph line drive off the bat of Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and the fans for your support over the past few weeks,” Yarbrough shared in a post on Instagram Saturday. “And an even bigger shout out to the staff at KU Medical Center for taking such good care of me. My recovery is going smoothly, and I cannot wait to get back out on the field. Looking forward to seeing you all out at Kauffman soon!”

Yarbrough suffered multiple non-displaced fractures, according to the Royals. He was also placed in the concussion protocol when he was put on the injured list.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
KU student identified as fall victim at national park
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC

Latest News

FILE: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pauses on the field during the first half...
Hopkins to KC? What Chiefs stars and pundits say about free agent wideout’s potential destination
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass ahead of...
Kelce brothers, Chiefs weigh in on new NFL rule changes
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Nationals outslug Royals in high-scoring series opener
KC Sports Tonight: The Exceptionals Softball League
KC Sports Tonight: The Exceptionals Softball League