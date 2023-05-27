Rollover crash on Highway 7 seriously injures man

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash on U.S. Highway 7 in Cass County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the man left the roadway while driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle struck numerous signs and overturned near Thunder Road, MSHP said.

The crash, which occurred at 11 p.m. Friday, seriously injured the man from Kansas City, Missouri. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other vehicles were involved, according to MSHP.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.