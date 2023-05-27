Aging & Style
Rollover crash on Highway 7 seriously injures man

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash on U.S. Highway 7 in Cass County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the man left the roadway while driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle struck numerous signs and overturned near Thunder Road, MSHP said.

The crash, which occurred at 11 p.m. Friday, seriously injured the man from Kansas City, Missouri. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other vehicles were involved, according to MSHP.

