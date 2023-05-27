Report: Bucks hiring Raptors’ Adrian Griffin as head coach

Aging & Style
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as the franchise’s next head coach.

ESPN reported that the Bucks landed on Griffin as their choice Saturday morning and began negotiations on a multiyear contract that is expected to result in a formalized deal soon.

Griffin began his coaching career in Milwaukee in 2008 as an assistant to Scott Skiles. This will be Griffin’s first head-coaching job after spending the last four years as an assistant in Toronto.

Griffin will replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after five years following a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

Griffin played nine seasons in the NBA, including stops with Boston, Dallas, Chicago, Houston and Seattle.

