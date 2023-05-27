Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCI experiences busiest days since 2019

The extra staff at KCI is not lost on the travelers. They said they see a difference.
The extra staff at KCI is not lost on the travelers. They said they see a difference.(KCTV5 News)
By Mark Poulose
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 80,000 people have taken off or landed at KCI over the last two days, which is the busiest KCI has been since before the pandemic.

“If you have lots of people coming in to serve, then you need lots of people to serve them,” said Joe McBride, a spokesman for KCI.

The airport has increased staffing at restaurants, security, and ticket gates. The extra staff at KCI is not lost on the travelers. They said they see a difference.

“It’s been real smooth, surprisingly,” said Ron Coaxum. “We thought because of the news reports of millions of people traveling today, we thought we’d see a huge crowd of people. But, it’s been very easy to get in. No bottlenecks, no traffic of any sort at all.”

“I honestly think it’s been run really smoothly,” said Heather Anderson. “They try really hard to keep it clean and it’s been nice.”

If there has been one hiccup at the new terminal at KCI, it’s that there have been long wait times at the Arrivals curb. People have been parking their car there and waiting, causing big slow downs for the traffic behind them.

“You don’t want to get in a traffic jam as you are trying to pick up your loved ones, so don’t park at the curb,” said McBride.

Even in the midst of the first holiday rush, lots of travelers are saying good things about the new terminal.

“There’s a lot of good food places to eat, lots of great stops for awesome Kansas City beer,” Anderson said. “A lot of local faces. It’s nice to see around here, too, and they make it very comfortable for us.”

The airport said they expect more than 11 million passengers will use KCI this year, including traffic from the old terminals from January and February.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that when his sister called 911 for their mother (left) on...
‘Terrifying and unacceptable:’ Mayor blasts 911 wait times in Kansas City
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun

Latest News

Gary Keller believes two hairstylists likely saved his life when they recognized something just...
Survivor surprises hairstylists who helped him after he suffered a stroke
When Staley High School students gathered in the gym Friday, they expected a typical assembly...
Alicia Keys surprises 1,500 Staley High School students with concert tickets
Police are on high alert after a homeless man violently attacked two people in downtown...
Violent attack in Lawrence has some residents on edge
Alicia Keys surprised students and staff at Staley High School with paid tickets and...
Alicia Keys surprises 1,500 Staley High School students with concert tickets